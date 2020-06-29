Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (third from right) at the construction site of Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh conducted a fact-finding tour on June 29 to the construction site of the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line, one of the projects in HCM City using official development assistance (ODA).He acknowledged the efforts of the city’s railway management board, experts, contractors, and construction units in ensuring progress of the project but also took note of shortcomings in implementation.He urged them to continue their endeavours and put the project into operation.Bui Xuan Cuong, head of the railway management board, said 73.5 percent of the work has been completed and contractors, engineers, and workers are striving to complete 85 percent by the end of this year.The greatest difficulty at present is the impact of COVID-19, with experts returning home or not being permitted to come to Vietnam, he noted.He proposed the government consider devising special mechanisms for the entry of experts into Vietnam, so that progress is no longer affected./.