Deputy PM Dam asks for preventing pandemic from spreading to safe areas
Workers return to work after testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities and relevant forces to work hard to prevent COVID-19 in lockdown areas in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang from spreading to safe areas or adjacent localities.
During an online meeting with leaders of the two provinces on May 30, Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, noted that they must focus on not only fighting the pandemic in industrial parks (IPs) and clusters but also restoring production outside IPs.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
As Ho Chi Minh City is now applying social distancing measures, Dam asked the Transport Ministry to not arrange for flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad land in the city for 14 days since the date the measures took effect.
Similarly, the capital city of Hanoi will not receive flights from abroad for a week.
Deputy PM Le Van Thanh at the working session with Bac Giang officials (Photo: VNA)
During a working session with Bac Giang provincial authorities on May 30, Deputy PM Le Van Thanh asked the province to quickly submit reports on the local production and business situation, COVID-19 prevention and control work and related proposals to the Government.
He instructed the province to intensify pandemic countermeasures in IPs and boost the consumption of farm produce.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong asked for support in both material and human resources to meet demand in testing and data entry work. He also appealed for help in tackling difficulties in selling lychee in the southern market./.