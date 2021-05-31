Politics Vietnamese President sends letter to US counterpart Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 30 sent a letter to his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss bilateral relations, especially the enhancement of cooperation in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Party official applauds HCM City’s efforts in settling corruption cases Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Phan Dinh Trac hailed Ho Chi Minh City’s efforts in settling corruption cases and their consequences while working with the permanent members of the municipal Party Committee on anti-corruption work on May 29.

Politics PM orders driving back pandemic in key areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted the ultimate goal of protecting people’s health, driving back COVID-19 pandemic, especially in key areas, to ensure socio-economic development and social welfare.