Society Nearly 460,000 people test knowledge on Vietnam-Laos relations through online quiz Nearly 460,000 people participated in an online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations after nine weeks to August 15, the organising board of the contest said at its meeting in Hanoi on August 16.

Society Hanoi greening urban roads Together with contributing to the implementation of the Government’s target to plant 1 billion trees during the 2021-25 period, Hanoi is stepping up tree planting along urban roads and aims to plant up to 250,000 this year.

Society Woman posing for Tiktok video at airport tarmac banned from flying Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, has decided to issue a flight ban on a woman posing for a TikTok video at the Phu Quoc Airport tarmac for six months, starting August 17.

Society Workshop seeks to better policies, laws on sending labourers to work abroad The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Office in Vietnam, held a workshop focusing on Vietnamese labourers and experts working abroad on August 16 in Hanoi.