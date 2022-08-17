Deputy PM demands faster building of Hoa Lac-based university campus
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested construction of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-HN) campus be sped up while examining the project in the Hoa Lac area in Thach That district on August 16.
VNU-HN Director Le Quan said under the PM’s directions, during the 2021 - 2025 period, the school will focus on developing itself into a 5-in-1 university which is a centre for talent training, a centre for transferring modern technology, an innovation centre comparable to others in the country and the world, a smart and modern university city, and a centre for piloting public - private partnership, training, and research.
The VNU-HN has strong determination to realise the Party, State, and people’s aspiration for a leading innovative, green, smart, and sustainable university city in the region, he said, noting that its entire staff moved from the current campus in Cau Giay district to the Hoa Lac area in May this year, which showed their resolve to accelerate the project.
Approved by the PM in October 2013, the project comprises of 21 sub-projects on more than 1,100ha of land with a total investment of over 25 trillion VND (1 billion USD). It will be carried out until 2025.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) speaks at the working session with the VNU-HN on August 16. (Photo: VNA)However, only 3 trillion VND has been disbursed, and the project is lagging far behind schedule, he admitted.
About 6,000 VNU-HN students are set to learn at the Hoa Lac campus in the 2022 - 2023 academic year. Once fully completed, the campus will host about 60,000 students.
Deputy PM Dam said the VNU-HN, a leading establishment of higher education in Vietnam, needs to have new determination, long-term vision, and a different approach to develop a smart and modern university city, not just a big university.
He asked the university to quickly build and put lecture halls into use.
From now to the end of 2022, the VNU-HN needs to complete the delimitation of the entire project and coordinate with Hanoi and Thach That authorities to finish site clearance as ordered by the PM, he added./.