Deputy PM demands strict action against assaults on women in Hanoi
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has requested the Hanoi People’s Committee direct relevant agencies to promptly verify reports on assaults on women in the vicinity of West Lake.
A view of West Lake in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Some e-newspapers recently reported that between late January and late February, some youngsters wearing face masks and driving motorbikes near West Lake in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district assaulted many foreign women, as well as Vietnamese girls.
The assaults and attacks on foreigners in this area happened repeatedly with the number of victims reportedly reaching dozens, which has scared many foreign women when coming to the West Lake area and discouraged them from going outside in the evening, the papers said.
Deputy PM Binh demanded that if the reports are confirmed, Hanoi authorities must take immediate measures to prevent and strictly punish those who commit those acts. He instructed that the outcome of the handling of those cases must be publicised on mass media outlets./.