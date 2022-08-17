Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has requested workers’ rights and interests be guaranteed during the disbursement of a housing rental assistance package for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In an aid package aimed at solving social security and employment issues, there is a package providing housing assistance worth 6.6 trillion VND (282 million USD) for workers. However, the disbursement is lagging behind schedule due to numerous problems, while the deadline for receiving applications, August 15, has already passed, Khai noted at a meeting with ministries and sectors on August 17.



Le Van Thanh, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said 60 of the 63 provincial-level localities have submitted applications for assistance, excluding Lai Chau, Dien Bien and Cao Bang provinces which reportedly had no support applications.



As of August 15, district-level People’s Committees nationwide had received applications from 85,736 businesses with over 3.93 million workers who sought more than 2.74 trillion VND in financial aid, equivalent to 42.27% of the planned assistance.



The aid businesses applied for is lower than the initial estimates since the lists of expected beneficiaries made by localities did not match the reality, Thanh pointed out.



More than 41,000 businesses with over 2.52 million workers have had their applications verified and over 1.6 trillion VND in assistance approved. Of the figure, more than 1 trillion VND has been disbursed for over 1.47 million workers at over 23,900 firms.



He blamed this fact partly on some authorities’ lack of a sense of responsibility, late submissions, administrative procedures, and slow allocation and use of the funding.



In addition, the initial estimates were made in May, and the actual number of needy workers and assistance demand has fallen, such as in Dong Nai (down 39.58%), and Hanoi (down 56.8%).



He asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to continue discussing the deadline for application submissions with other ministries, sectors and localities.



It also needs to enhance authorities’ sense of responsibility and work with localities that have large numbers of workers like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Long An, he added./.