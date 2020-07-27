Politics Activities commemorating war martyrs nationwide Various activities commemorating the 73rd day of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - 2020) are taking place across Vietnam.

Society Chinese man arrested for illegally bringing foreigners into Vietnam A Chinese man has been arrested in the central city of Da Nang for illegally bringing foreigners into Vietnam, the municipal police department said on July 26.

Society COVID-19: Over 310 citizens flown home from RoK More than 310 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a Vietnam Airlines flight on July 26.

Society Veteran with creative mind War may leave wounds and scars on many former soldiers but it can never take their will away. Let’s visit a veteran in Bac Ninh province to see how meaningful his post-war life has been.