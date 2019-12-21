Society Two Taiwanese drug traffickers arrested in HCM City Two Taiwanese involved in a drug trafficking ring were arrested on December 20 while hiding in Ho Chi Minh City, police said on December 21.

Society Mekong Delta may face more serious saline intrusion this dry season The Mekong Delta may experience sooner and even more serious droughts and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 – 2020 dry season, compared to the situation in 2016 when historic saline intrusion was recorded, an official has said.

Society Thai Nguyen homestay programme helpful to Lao students In the 2018-2019 school year, a homestay programme in the northern province of Thai Nguyen attracted the participation of 540 Lao students who had a deeper look into the life of Vietnamese people.

Society Embassy hosts banquet for ambassadors in Malaysia Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh and his spouse hosted a banquet for ambassadors to Malaysia and Vietnam on December 20 on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.