Deputy PM extends greetings to Buddhists on Vu Lan festival
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang presents flowers to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 19 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival.
The festival, which falls on the 15th day of the seventh month in the lunar calendar, is a Buddhist tradition as well as a cultural activity aimed at honouring and showing gratitude to parents, and those who died for the peace of life.
Quang said that this practice has become a good cultural tradition of the Vietnamese people, demonstrating the harmonious connection between religion and life.
He expressed his belief that the VBS will continue leading and directing monks and nuns and Buddhist followers to actively participate in patriotic emulation movements, charity and social welfare activities, for the peace of each family, and contributing to the building of the society and the country.
Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, said that thanks to the sound leadership and support of Party and State leaders and the solidarity of monks, nuns and Buddhists, Vietnamese Buddhism has gained many great achievements, making contributions to the country./.