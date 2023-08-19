Politics August Revolution and National Day: A resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s history The historic triumph of the August Revolution in 1945 stands as a resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s enduring struggle for national building and defence. Over the past 78 years, it has achieved remarkable and robust development, which hold great historical significance.

Society Pacific Partnership 2023 wraps up in Phu Yen The Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23) wrapped up in Tuy Hoa city, the south central province of Phu Yen on August 18.

Society 38 individuals proposed to be prosecuted in COVID-19 test kit scandal The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency has recently delivered its investigation conclusions and proposed the Supreme People's Procuracy prosecute 38 individuals involving in the COVID-19 test kit overcharging at Viet A company.

Society Party, State, Government always accompany education sector: PM The Party, State, and Government will always accompany and join hands with the education sector to deal with difficulties and challenges faced by the sector and over 1 million teachers who are tirelessly contributing to the education cause, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.