Politics Vietnam attends ADSOM+ WG via video conference A Vietnamese delegation led by Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) via video conference on February 4.

Politics Foreign leaders congratulate Nguyen Phu Trong on re-election International party and state leaders have sent their warmest congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee for the 13th tenure.

Politics Vietnam willing to share CPTPP information, experience with UK: Spokesperson Vietnam supports the UK in strengthening economic and trade relations with member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and is willing to share information and experience in joining the pact with the UK, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam advocates rule-of-law principle on seas and oceans: Spokesperson Vietnam supports the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, and the principle of respect for the law on seas and oceans, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 4.