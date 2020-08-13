Deputy PM, FM Pham Binh Minh holds talks with Saudi Arabian FM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 13 held phone talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss measures to boost relations between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 13 held phone talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss measures to boost relations between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.
They noted with pleasure the sound development of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries over the past time, and agreed that both nations should make preparations to enhance the bilateral ties right after COVID-19 is put under control.
They agreed that the two sides need to increase delegation exchanges at all levels, especially at the high-level one, and effectively implement the existing cooperation mechanisms via online meetings amidst the pandemic outbreak, firstly the upcoming fourth meeting of the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee.
The two countries will also step up investment, trade and tourism promotion activities, and push ahead with negotiations and signing of agreements on investment encouragement and protection, judicial assistance, and collaboration in crime combat, thus creating a legal framework for bilateral cooperation.
Minh used the occasion to thank the government of Saudi Arabia for facilitating the settlement of Vietnamese in the country, and called for more support from the host authorities to the Vietnamese community.
During the talks, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern./.