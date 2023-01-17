Deputy PM hails Vietnam-Switzerland friendship
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha receives President of the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association Anjuska Weil in Davos on January 15 (local time). (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received President of the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association Anjuska Weil in Davos on January 15 (local time),as part of his trip to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.
Ha noted with pleasure the strong development of the fine traditional friendship between the two countries over the past time across spheres, from politics, economy-trade and investment, to science, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange at multilateral forums.
Ample room remains for the bilateral collaboration, especially in climate change response, green energy transition and circular economy, which are of Switzerland’s strengths and Vietnam’s demand, the official noted.
Lauding people’s associations of the two countries for their coordination in organising people-to-people exchanges, contributing to enhancing the bilateral friendship and mutual understanding, Ha expressed his hope that the association will coordinate with Vietnam’s diplomatic offices in the country and the Vietnamese community there in materialising initiatives, for the development of the bilateral multifaceted cooperation.
For her part, Weil briefed the Deputy PM on the operations of her association since its inception in 1982, and affirmed that it will make more contributions to the friendship and people-to-people exchange.
The same day, Ha met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Switzerland./.