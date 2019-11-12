Business Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific add nearly 230,000 seats for Tet National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget carrier Jetstar Pacific will supply nearly 230,000 extra seats from January 9 to February 8, 2020 to serve increasing travel demands during peak season of Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Business Vietnam lacks supply chain finance services: conference Vietnam has been in short of supply chain finance solutions, which help local firm expand their business and penetrate into new markets, heard a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on November 11.

Business KEB Hana named strategic shareholder of BIDV KEB Hana Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has become a strategic shareholder of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), helping the latter to have the biggest charter capital among Vietnamese banks.

Business Vietnamese products taking on the world Vietnamese products have entered over 200 markets around the world including markets with strict import regulations and standards such as the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the US, according to a recent report released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.