Politics Defence Deputy Minister receives UNDP Resident Representative Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 23 for Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Caitlin Wiesen.

Politics PM pushes Dak Nong to speed up disbursement of public investment Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong to quicken the disbursement of public investment, as it reached just 35 percent in the first half of this year.

Politics Vietnam active in building ASEAN Community: Researcher Vietnam has been playing an active role in building a common community in ASEAN since it became a member of the bloc and has increased its stature in recent years, according to Dr Balazs Szanto from the Webster University Thailand.

Politics Vietnam mirrors ASEAN’s ideals, values: Indonesian scholar Vietnam is increasingly becoming a ‘poster-boy’ of what embracing ASEAN’s ideals and values can bring to the people, head of the ASEAN Studies Program at the Indonesia's Habibie Centre Ahmad Ibrahim Almutaqqi has told the Vietnam News Agency.