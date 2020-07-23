Deputy PM holds phone talks with Korean Foreign Minister
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung-wha on July 23 to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery.
The two officials shared experiences in COVID-19 control in each nation and highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration in various areas, especially in economy. They also agreed to take suitable measures in the new situation.
Minh informed that Vietnam is considering the resumption of commercial flights with several countries, including the RoK.
He proposed that the RoK enhance cooperation within the ASEAN – RoK and Mekong – RoK frameworks, such as joining pilot projects, contributing to the sustainable development of the Mekong Sub-region.
Kang, for her part, spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19. She also vowed to assist Korean enterprises in expanding business and investment in Vietnam.
The minister thanked Vietnam for creating favourable conditions for Korean businesspeople and experts to enter the country, and pledged to actively joining cooperation activities within the ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms in the near future./.
