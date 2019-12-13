Deputy PM holds talks with Belarusian counterpart
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and his Belarusian counterpart Igor Lyashenko (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Igor Lyashenko on December 13, organised in the framework of the ongoing official visit by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to Belarus.
During the talks, the two officials discussed ways to further promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and all-round cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus.
They agreed that the economic, trade and investment cooperation has recorded fruits, adding that the two sides need to push the import and export of commodities that they need and have strength in such as trucks, equipment, spare parts, fertilisers and milk from Belarus, and agriculture and aquaculture products, textiles and footwear from Vietnam.
The two sides will work to foster trade promotion activities and support their enterprises, especially promoting activities of the Vietnam-Belarus Business Council, meetings of the Vietnam-Belarus Intergovernmental Committee, and the economic cooperation programmes between the two nations.
Hue and Lyashenko underlined the need to foster new cooperation forms, including creating favourable conditions for the two countries’ enterprises to set up joint ventures, towards exporting their products to member markets of ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union.
The two sides agreed to support the implementation of the protocol on supporting the production of motor vehicles in Vietnam for the MAZ Asia Joint Venture; promote the establishment of maintenance joint ventures for trucks, passenger cars and tractors in Vietnam, saying that these measures will contribute to early realising the two-way trade target of 500 million USD.
The officials also discussed ways to further expand cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus in the fields of education and training, science and technology, military technology, as well as cooperation among localities of the two nations, including Hanoi with Minsk, and Hai Phong with Vitevsk.
Lyashenko said that his government has decided to approve a proposal by Deputy PM Hue on granting scholarships to Vietnamese students for preparatory Russian language courses in Belarus from 2020.
On the same day’s afternoon, Hue visited ADANI High Technology Company, and automobile engineering company MAZ - the leading Belarusian enterprises that cooperate with Vietnam./.