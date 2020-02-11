Politics Vietnam consults Singapore about ASEAN defence activities A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh is paying a working visit to Singapore from February 10-13 to consult the Singaporean side about military and defence activities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020.

Politics Defence Minister hosts Australian, Armenian ambassadors Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted receptions for Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie and Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on February 10.

Politics China thanks Vietnam for aid in coronavirus fight The Chinese Foreign Ministry has extended heartfelt thanks to Vietnam and other countries for providing support for China to fight the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.