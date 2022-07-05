Politics Politburo demands enhancing Party’s leadership over lawyers’ association On behalf of the Politburo, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong has signed off Directive No. 14-CT/TW on the continued enhancement of the Party’s leadership over the Vietnam Lawyers’ Association (VLA) in the new context.

Politics Vietnam, Benin seek stronger partnership Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco and Benin Dang Thi Thu Ha has presented her credentials to Beninese Foreign Minister Aurélien Agbenonci.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Ireland looks to beef up relations with Vietnam Ireland always attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam, especially in the context that the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has come into effect, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Colm Brophy told Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet at a meeting on July 4 in Hanoi.