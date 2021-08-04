Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has a working session with Hanoi leaders on COVID-19 prevention and control (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam inspected COVID-19 prevention and control work in Hanoi on August 4.



During a working session with the municipal Command for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Dam said as the highest-risk area, Hanoi has so far put the pandemic under control, which is attributable to efforts of the entire political system and people.



He noted that as the pandemic remains complicated with the rapid and dangerous spread of the new variant, Hanoi needs to take more drastic actions, collect public feedback and closely monitor activities during social distancing period.

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee addresses at the working session with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Photo: VNA)



Quickly tracing down infections, and especially protecting pandemic-free areas are key to success, he said.



As COVID-19 testing is especially important, deciding on the success of the work, Dam urged the city to review and enhance its testing capacity, as well as pool the involvement of private hospitals in the effort.



Hanoi needs to fully tap its existing infrastructure to fight the pandemic, he stated.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh affirmed that the city will roll out vaccinations for residents after receiving vaccines.



The same day, Dam inspected a vaccination area at the headquarters of FPT Group in Cau Giay district. As scheduled, 5,000 shots are being administered there within a week, starting from July 31./.