Health workers collect samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 26 inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Bac Giang, and reported on the situation in the locality to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh through a virtual meeting.



During his field trip, Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, reminded the local authorities to continuously follow regulations on quarantine, and take creative pandemic prevention measures in IPs and residential areas.



He praised Bac Giang for its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, especially in collection of samples for testing and piloting self-quarantine areas and quick response teams.



He ordered the health sector to maximise its support for Bac Giang to effectively respond to the pandemic.



The Deputy PM also underlined the necessity to facilitate trade of goods, as well as ensure effective epidemic prevention.





Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (front, third from right) examines COVID-19 prevention efforts at an industrial park in Bac Giang province on May 26 (Photo: VNA)

According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong, the local authorities will choose eight businesses to pilot an industrial production chain and build a pilot model on pandemic prevention and production stabilisation in businesses.



These are long-term and central task to ensure the dual goals of COVID-19 containment and economic development, he said.



Attention has been paid to solutions to stablise the life of workers and local residents, especially in areas hardest hit by COVID-19, Duong added.



Vietnam logged additional 40 domestically-infected COVID-19 cases on May 26 morning, raising the infection tally to 5,971.



The new patients were recorded in the five northern localities of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Dien Bien and Hai Duong./.