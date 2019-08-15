Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Kenji Kawahara, President and CEO of the AEON Financial Services Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has praised Japanese retail giant AEON’s investment decisions in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Binh Duong in the past time.At a reception in Hanoi on August 15 for Kenji Kawahara, President and CEO of the AEON Financial Services Co., Ltd., Hue said these decisions made AEON malls reliable shopping destinations for Vietnamese consumers and helped promote Vietnamese products in the group’s mall chains in other countries.Kawahara said AEON considers Vietnam an important market for its long-term investment in Asia.He unveiled that AEON is also studying investment opportunities in the Vietnamese financial market.Hue said the company’s intention to channel capital into the financial market is its legitimate demand.He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always creates favourable conditions for the business community and encourages foreign investors, who own technologies, production-distribution chains, and global services, such as AEON, to make long-term investment in the country.-VNA