Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (L) shakes hands with Victoria state’s Premier Daniel Andrews (Photo: VNA)

Melbourne (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has spoken highly of Victoria state’s cooperation with Vietnamese localities, notably Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, during his working visit to Australia.



Meeting with the state’s Premier Daniel Andrews in Melbourne on November 26, the official highlighted that Victoria is among the Australian states which nurture a practical and effective cooperation in multiple fields with Vietnamese localities.



He also spoke highly of the outcomes of recent Vietnam visits by Andrews in October and Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau one month earlier, expressing his delight that businesses of the Australian state have bolstered investment in Vietnam, boosting two-way trade.



Dung asked local authorities to continue to create favourable condition for the Vietnamese community of more than 130,000 people in Melbourne and other cities of the Australian state.



For his part, Andrews affirmed that there will be more visits by leaders and businesses of the state to Vietnam in 2020 to promote cooperation and investment.



He voiced his hope that the two sides will devise an action plan to further boost trade, tourism and student exchanges, and highly valued the role and contributions by the



On November 27, the Deputy PM urged Australian firms to increase investment in Vietnam to bolster two-way trade.



Attending an event to introduce Vietnamese products in



He called on the countries’ firms to grasp the chances to bolster investment and trade in a bid to make Vietnam and Australia among the 10 leading trade partners of each other and double two-way investment in the coming time.



Deputy PM Dung visits the RMIT University (Photo: VNA)

The same day, he witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s newest airline Bamboo Airways and the Melbourne Airport on the development of a direct route from Vietnam to Melbourne.



Meeting with leaders of the Vietnamese Business Association of Australia (VBAA) on November 27, the official spoke highly of efforts by the VBAA in the development of trade and investment between the countries.



Receiving leaders of the Macquarie Group, Australia’s largest investment fund in renewable energy, and the country’s leading natural gas producer Woodside, Dung welcomed Australian firms’ further investment in Vietnam’s energy sector, especially renewable energy.

The Deputy PM meets with leaders of Macquarie Group and Woodside (Photo: VNA)

In reply, the two firms’ leaders affirmed their commitment to the Vietnamese market, voicing their hope to strengthen cooperation and investment in wind power in the sea, solar power and liquefied gas projects in the Southeast Asian nation.



The Deputy PM arrived in Auckland on November 27 evening, starting a working trip to New Zealand./.

VNA