Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) and Vietnam – Japan Special Ambassador Sugi Ryotaro (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has lauded Vietnam – Japan Special Ambassador Sugi Ryotaro for his active contributions to bilateral ties over the past three decades via socio-cultural and arts activities, and people-to-people exchange.



Dam made the statement during a reception in Hanoi on July 26 for the ambassador, who is in Vietnam to attend the ASEAN – Japan music festival – Prayer for Peace, within the framework of ASEAN – Japan Day initiative.



He said Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership has been growing in diverse areas over the past years with increasingly strengthened political trust.



The host expressed his belief that the ambassador will continue with practical activities to reinforce bilateral ties as well as popularise Vietnam’s images in Japan.



According to him, the success of the ASEAN – Japan music festival will intensify bonds between both sides.



Ryotaro, for his part, said potential of Japan – Vietnam ties in economy and culture remains huge.



He wished that the two nations would step up bilateral links in the future.-VNA