Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the south central province of Phu Yen for its 9.2 percent growth in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first half, higher than the region and the country’s average.



During a working session with the provincial authorities on July 23, the Deputy PM asked the province to work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to deal with difficulties in shutting down Ea Ba coffee company under the Vietnam National Coffee Corporation.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and relevant ministries were assigned to review the province’s suggestion allowing Nam Phu Yen economic zone to enjoy incentives like Bac Van Phong economic zone in the central province of Khanh Hoa.



At present, 62 out of 191 cooperatives are paying insurance for workers. He proposed improving the efficiency of working group models and trade unions at sea.



The MPI and MARD must follow the government’s decree on upgrading fishing vessels in line with the law.



Thanks to sea and forest potentials, the province needs to adopt modern technology in agriculture, curb African swine fever outbreak, prevent forest fires and implement the national target programme on new rural development, he said.



The leader urged the MPI, ministries and agencies concerned to review financial resources to build a route connecting Phu Yen and Central Highlands provinces.



As Vung Ro port plays an important role in national defence and security, the State will hold 51 percent of stake or above, and look into its new development orientations.



During January-June, Phu Yen tapped 40,000 tonnes of aquatic products. One district and 47 out of 88 communes have been recognised as new-style rural areas.



At the working session, a Vietcombank representative presented 20 gratitude houses worth 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) to local policy beneficiaries.



In the morning the same day, Hue paid tribute to war heroes at the provincial martyrs’ cemetery.-VNA