Politics Foreign Minister holds phone talks with EC, Hungarian officials Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to deepen its relations with the European Union (EU) in the time ahead, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during his phone talks with Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on May 24.

Politics President reviews progress of project on law-governed state building President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session on May 24 with the standing members of the group in charge of drafting a project on building a strategy for building a law-governed socialist state to 2030 with orientation to 2045, to inspect the progress of the project.

Politics Military officers promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Ngo Minh Tien and Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy under the Ministry of National Defence Luong Dinh Hong, have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Politics Former Prime Minister presented with 55-year Party membership badge Former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was conferred with a 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 24.