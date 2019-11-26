Politics Vietnam launches white paper on national defence The 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence highlights peace and self-defence as basic principles of the country’s defence policy.

Politics Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung pays working trip to Australia Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and Australian leaders agreed to enhance the two countries’ all-round relations during their meetings on November 25.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador to San Marino presents credentials Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and the Republic of San Marino Nguyen Thi Bich Hue presented her Letter of Credentials to the Captains Regent of San Marino Luca Boschi and Mariella Mularoni to take up her new mission in the European country last weekend.

Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Busan port Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is in Busan, the RoK for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and Mekong-RoK Summit. He visited Busan port and met Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don on November 25.