– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on November 25 hosted a reception for Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang , urging him to work as a bridge contributing to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.Minh expressed his hope that the ambassador will closely coordinate with competent Vietnamese agencies to effectively implement high-level agreements and cooperation projects in various areas between the two countries.He spoke highly of the effective cooperation between foreign ministries of Vietnam and Laos over the past time on the basis of the agreement they reached for the 2014-2020 period.The two sides have effectively implemented cooperation mechanisms between the foreign ministries such as political consultations at ministerial and deputy ministerial levels.For his part, Sengphet Houngboungnuang pledged all-out efforts to advance the Vietnam-Laos relationship in a more pragmatic and effective manner.The ambassador said he believes that Vietnam will successfully assume the posts of ASEAN Chair in 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, contributing to improving Vietnam’s position and role in the region and the world at large.