Deputy PM meets new Lao, Saudi Arabian ambassadors
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (right) and Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on November 25 hosted a reception for Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang, urging him to work as a bridge contributing to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
Minh expressed his hope that the ambassador will closely coordinate with competent Vietnamese agencies to effectively implement high-level agreements and cooperation projects in various areas between the two countries.
He spoke highly of the effective cooperation between foreign ministries of Vietnam and Laos over the past time on the basis of the agreement they reached for the 2014-2020 period.
The two sides have effectively implemented cooperation mechanisms between the foreign ministries such as political consultations at ministerial and deputy ministerial levels.
For his part, Sengphet Houngboungnuang pledged all-out efforts to advance the Vietnam-Laos relationship in a more pragmatic and effective manner.
The ambassador said he believes that Vietnam will successfully assume the posts of ASEAN Chair in 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, contributing to improving Vietnam’s position and role in the region and the world at large.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (right) and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Saud Al Suwelim (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Later the same day, Deputy PM and FM Minh received newly-accredited Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Saud Al Suwelim.
He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to relations with Saudi Arabia – the country’s leading important partner in the Middle East, and wishes that Saudi Arabia will serve as a bridge for Vietnam to enhance its ties with other countries in the region.
The official suggested the two countries step up the exchange of delegations, especially high-ranking ones, and those from ministries and agencies.
He also called on Saudi Arabia to facilitate the import of Vietnamese seafood, contributing to raising the bilateral trade, and suggested the two countries closely coordinate in regional and international issues of shared concern.
Minh congratulated Saudi Arabia on achievements the country has recorded in realising its 2030 Vision that focuses on reforming economy and tourism, promoting private economy and attracting foreign investments.
In reply, Saud Al Suwelim promised to make every effort to enhance the relations between the two countries, especially in trade and investment./.