Deputy PM meets Philippine Secretary of Energy in Tokyo
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) receives Philippine Secretary of Energy Raphael Perpetuo M. Lotilla (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Philippine Secretary of Energy Raphael Perpetuo M. Lotilla on the sidelines of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan on March 4.
In the context that the two countries are responding to challenges related to the East Sea, energy security, climate change and natural disasters, Ha reiterated Vietnam's backing of the Philippines’ stance on climate change response as stated at the AZEC Ministerial Meeting.
He proposed the two nations promote bilateral cooperation and cooperation within the AZEC framework, such as the building of a research centre on renewable energy or a disaster warning centre in Vietnam or the Philippines, adding that those cooperation programmes give practical benefits for both sides.
Raphael Lotilla assessed Vietnam as one of countries leading Southeast Asia in terms of energy transition.
Agreeing with Vietnam’s stance that initiatives within the AZEC framework need to be concretised by practical and effective projects, he suggested the two sides focus efforts on the field of renewable energy in the coming time.
Through the current success of a joint venture between Vietnam and the Philippines in a solar energy project, the two sides can expand cooperation in building an electricity transmission network or production of energy storage batteries which are now major barriers for most countries in the transition to clean and green energy.
The two sides also agreed to continue sharing experience, further promote bilateral cooperation mechanisms in various fields, and closely coordinate in regional and international cooperation mechanisms, especially those related to sustainable development goals.
On the same day, Deputy PM Ha met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and prominent Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan. At the meeting, Vietnamese scientists in Japan gave reports on several topics such as Japan's green growth and carbon neutral strategies and some technologies helping reduce CO2 emissions and ensuring energy security in the country./.