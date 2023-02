At the meeting between Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang and Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met UN Secretary General António Guterres and officials of foreign countries on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27.Guterres recalled his visit to Vietnam last November, and affirmed that the UN will continue its efforts in promoting the good relations with the Southeast Asian nation.Quang stressed that Vietnam always backs multilateralism and the UN’s central role in global administrating and coordinating efforts in order to address common challenges.The Deputy PM suggested the two sides step up their cooperation and materialise major cooperation orientations that match their priorities, including outcomes of the UN Secretary General’s visit.At the meeting with Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin, Quang noted that Vietnam attaches importance to enhancing its fruitful and multi-faceted relations with Ireland.The two countries should increase all-level delegation exchanges, he said, suggesting the Irish government create favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods to enter the country.Martin, in reply, said the Irish government hopes for stronger cooperation with Vietnam, especially in economy and trade.Both sides pledged to work harder to strengthen the bilateral collaboration, and provide mutual support at multilateral forums, including the UN Human Rights Council.Meeting Foreign Minister of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto, Quang also affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to the traditional friendship with the Latin American country.