Politics Deputy PM meets Vietnamese expats in Switzerland Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang joined a meeting with Vietnamese expatriate community and representative agencies in Switzerland on February 26, following his arrival in Geneva to attend a high-level discussion of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Resolution creating motivation for HCM City's development discussed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 chaired a virtual meeting on the draft resolution on Ho Chi Minh City’s development, which is intended to become a driving force for the city’s development.

Politics Vietnam, Japan look to promote inter-parliamentarian cooperation Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on February 27 received Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, who is on a visit to Vietnam to attend the eighth Vietnam-Japan Festival.