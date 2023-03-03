Politics Cambodian province marks completion of upgrade to friendship monument A ceremony was held in Chbar Mon city, Cambodia’s Kampong Speu province, on March 3 to mark the completion of upgrades to the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Monument there.

Politics Vietnam attends Baku Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Dang Minh Khoi attended the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, held in Baku on March 2.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Greetings to Bulgaria over national day President Vo Van Thuong on March 3 extended greetings to his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on the occasion of the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria from the Ottoman Dominion (Bulgaria’s national day – March 3, 1878-2023).