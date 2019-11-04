Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and the US President’s national security adviser and Special Envoy Robert O’Brien (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh met the US President’s national security adviser and Special Envoy Robert O’Brien in Bangkok on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.Minh and his guest, who heads the US delegation to the East Asia Summit (EAS) and US-ASEAN Summit in the Thai capital, agreed to coordinate in implementing measures to reinforce the Vietnam – US relations in 2020.In 2020, the two countries will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the normalisation of their diplomatic ties, while Vietnam will serve as ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.Minh suggested the sides increase exchanges of delegations, particularly at high level, and foster win-win bilateral economic and trade collaboration.O’Brien took the occasion to convey President Donald Trump’s and US Government’s wish to enhance cooperation with Vietnam and the ASEAN.Affirming his support for free navigation, free overflight and respect for international law, the official spoke highly of Vietnam’s consistent stance on the East Sea issue as well as other regional security and economic matters./.