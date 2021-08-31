Deputy PM orders boosting national, ASEAN one-stop-shop mechanisms
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has asked relevant ministries and agencies to take solutions to push ahead with national and ASEAN one-stop-shop mechanisms.
He also ordered reforming inspections over exports and imports, and facilitating trade activities from now to the year-end.
As of June 30, the national one-stop-shop mechanism had connected 226 administrative procedures of 13 ministries and agencies.
In the closing months of 2020 and the first half of this year, the Ministry of Finance coordinated with other ministries and agencies to officially launch the model, with 26 administrative procedures.
Vietnam has joined the ASEAN one-stop-shop model to exchange the CO (certificate of origin) e-Form D with other members of the grouping.
As of June 30, Vietnam had received a total of 375,646 certificates from ASEAN member countries, while sending 955,300 others to them.
Apart from ASEAN, Vietnam has also exchanged CO with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and New Zealand, and negotiated with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for the exchange.
Such agencies as the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Public Security have shifted to post-customs clearance inspections.
Pointing out burdensome tasks in this regard from now to the end of this year, Minh asked the Ministry of Finance to urge other ministries and agencies to complete their tasks in line with the Prime Minister’s decisions on an action plan to boost the national and ASEAN one-stop-shop mechanisms, reform inspections over exports and imports, and facilitate trade activities for the 2018-2020 period.
Joint efforts are needed to speed up the building and implementation of the master plan on building and developing an IT system in service of the mechanisms, he said, noting that the document should be submitted to the PM in the first quarter of 2022.
Minh also ordered devising a plan of action to roll out the national one-stop-shop model, foster logistics and create optimal conditions for trading for 2021-2025, and sending it to concerned agencies./.