Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang underlined the need to resolutely handle organisations and individuals who do not fulfill their responsibilities and tasks, and those that violate legal regulations.

The Deputy PM requested the establishment of local fisheries inspection forces with sufficient capacity to carry out state management tasks related to seafood exploitation and protection of aquatic resources following regulations of the Law on Fisheries and the Law on Organisation of Government.

Relevant ministries, sectors, and localities were demanded to enhance communications activities to widely popularise legal regulations on preventing IUU fishing, and raise legal compliance awareness of coastal communities.

According to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, despite encouraging results, the fourth inspection session of EC’s inspection team from October 10-18 revealed some drawbacks in Vietnam’s efforts to stop IUU fishing in waters outside Vietnam’s boundaries.

The inspection team will conduct its 5th inspection at the end of the second quarter of 2024, the results of which will help decide whether the warning can be removed./.

