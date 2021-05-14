As many as 728 cases have been detected since the fourth wave of the pandemic hit the country on April 27, of which 15 have been given the all-clear. (Photo: VNA)



anoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 14 emphasised the spirit of readiness as COVID-19 would break out in the community anytime.

Speaking at a meeting of permanent members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Dam, who is also head of the committee, said pandemic hotbeds in such localities as Ha Nam, Da Nang, Vinh Phuc and Yen Bai have basically put under control.



The situation would be seen in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces in the next three to five days, he added, asking the Ministry of Health to provide more support for the two localities in the combat, particularly in testing.



He pointed out limitations in tracing and managing F2 and F3 cases, and urged localities to seriously observe regulations in this regard.

Dam reiterated the need to follow the health ministry’s 5K message of khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declaration).



Dang Quang Tan, head of the ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine, reported that as of 9am on May 14, Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases stood at 3,756, including 2,298 domestically-transmitted infections.



As many as 728 cases have been detected since the fourth wave of the pandemic hit the country on April 27, of which 15 have been given the all-clear.



More pandemic clusters would be found in other localities, especially those with large gatherings during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day holidays, he said.



He, therefore, suggested mass screening and testing, focusing on high-risk places such as entertainment areas, industrial parks, supermarkets and schools./.