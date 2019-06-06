Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh will also make clear relevant issues and answer questions raised by deputies in the final question-and-answer session at the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 6.



Before the Deputy PM’s part, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien will answer questions regarding performing arts and cinema management, fight against superstition and tourism development.



Later, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will deliver a speech closing the question-and-answer session.



In the afternoon, Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung will present draft amendments to the Securities Law while Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh will deliver a report reviewing the bill.



The draft law comprises 10 chapters and 135 articles, detailing criteria for initial public offering, the rights and responsibilities of the State Securities Commission, inspection over securities activities, management on listed companies, stake ownership of foreign investors in the securities market, among others.



The legislature will listen to the draft revised Law on Militia and Self-Defence Forces delivered by Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich, and a report examining it by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for National Defence and Security Vo Trong Viet.



With 8 chapters and 50 articles, the draft law needs lawmakers’ feedback on the role and function of militia and self-defence forces, military commands in communes and villages, among others.



Legislators will discuss in groups the two draft laws.-VNA