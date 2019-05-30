Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) meets with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on May 30 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) meets with Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith, in Tokyo on May 30 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh met with leaders of the Japanese Government and parliament, along with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, on the sidelines of the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo on May 30.At the meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Minh congratulated the Japanese people on the coronation of Emperor Naruhito, which marked the beginning of the Reiwa era.He expressed his delight at the two countries’ extensive strategic partnership, which is developing comprehensively and substantively with high political trust.Minh affirmed that Vietnam always sees Japan as a leading and long-term partner.For his part, PM Abe applauded the outcomes of the 11th meeting of the bilateral Cooperation Committee, noting his country also views Vietnam as an important partner in the region and will continue supporting its development.He also spoke highly of Vietnam’s contributions to the organisation of the second summit between the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Hanoi last February.The PM added that the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both sides are parties, will encourage more Japanese firms to invest in Vietnam.Both host and guest agreed to coordinate closely for the success of the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Osaka this June.Meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Tadamori Oshima and Speaker of the House of Councillors Chuichi Date of Japan, the Vietnamese Deputy PM and Foreign Minister asked the two leaders to continue helping to promote cooperation between the countries’ parliaments, especially between young legislators.He asked the Japanese parliament to support the Japanese government to enhance ties with Vietnam, encourage their country’s enterprises to boost investment and business activities in the Southeast Asian nation, and create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community there.Speaker Tadamori Oshima highlighted the growth of bilateral relations while highly valuing Vietnam’s stature and recent diplomatic achievements. He promised to step up exchanges and cooperation between the two parliaments and create optimal conditions for Vietnamese people to work and study in Japan.Meanwhile, Speaker Chuichi Date noted with satisfaction that Japan has been the top investor in Vietnam for two straight years. He also affirmed that he will help bolster ties between the two legislatures, especially between young lawmakers, and encourage more Japanese firms to invest and do business in Vietnam.Talking to President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shinichi Kitaoka, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Minh appreciated Japan’s official development assistance (ODA), which has greatly contributed to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.He asked Japan to continue the practical provision of ODA for the fields Vietnam has demand for.The JICA leader affirmed that Vietnam is a leading partner of his agency, which hopes to continue cooperation to carry out ODA projects effectively in the country.At the meeting with Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith, the Vietnamese official hailed the strong development of the two countries’ traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.PM Thongloun Sisoulith congratulated Vietnam on its diplomatic and socio-economic attainments, voicing his hope that ministries and sectors of their countries will increase experience sharing.During the event, the two sides also informed each other on the current affairs in their respective nations and discussed ways to reinforce collaboration in many areas.–VNA