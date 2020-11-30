Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh meets Lao top leaders
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh paid courtesy calls on Lao top leaders in Vientiane on November 30 as part of his official visit to Vietnam’s neighbour and participation in the two countries’ 7th annual political consultation at the foreign minister level.
The meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and State President Bounnhang Vorachith in Vientiane on November 30 (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh paid courtesy calls on Lao top leaders in Vientiane on November 30 as part of his official visit to Vietnam’s neighbour and participation in the two countries’ 7th annual political consultation at the foreign minister level.
He met separately with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and State President Bounnhang Vorachith, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, and National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Pany Yathotou.
Minh extended greetings to Laos on the occasion of its 45th National Day (December 2) and congratulated the country on its significant achievements in internal and external affairs, especially the containment of COVID-19, paving the way for the successful implementation of its socio-economic development plan for 2016 - 2020.
He expressed his belief that Laos will successfully organise the 11th National LPRP Congress in early 2021 and continue building itself into a strong and prosperous country with growing stature in the region and the world.
The official also briefed his hosts on the outcomes of his consultation with Lao Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith on November 29, affirming that the two foreign ministries will keep working with ministries and sectors on both sides to continue realising cooperative agreements, programmes, and projects and prepare for important diplomatic activities in December, including the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam - Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.
The Lao leaders highly valued the two foreign ministries’ maintenance of important cooperation mechanisms, reiterating that the Party, State, NA, Government, and people of Laos treasure and give top priority to the enhancement of the great relationship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam.
They thanked the Party, State, Government, and people of Vietnam for their valuable cooperation with and support for Laos during its struggle for national independence in the past as well as national development at present.
The leaders also appreciated Vietnam’s assistance to their country in the COVID-19 fight and the provision of 1,000 tonnes of rice to help Lao people, particularly those in Savannakhet province, address the consequences of natural disasters.
Applauding bilateral cooperation, Party General Secretary and State President Vorachith asked the two countries to actively share information and experience in preparation for their national party congresses, Party and political system building, socio-economic management, international integration, and measures to realise resolutions from the coming party congresses.
They should also seek solutions to existing difficulties so as to promote links in economy, investment, trade, culture, education and training, and science and technology, he added.
Meanwhile, PM Sisoulith agreed to maintain regular mutual visits and meetings in flexible forms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that Laos will coordinate in reviewing and accelerating the implementation of high-level agreements reached in 2020 and speeding up joint projects, especially key ones.
He expressed his readiness to come to Vietnam to join PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc in co-chairing the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam - Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.
For her part, NA Chairwoman Yathotou spoke highly of the two parliaments’ cooperation, describing the new NA building in Laos - a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people - as a symbol of the great relationship between the two countries.
She pledged that the Lao NA will continue supporting the two countries’ cooperation and coordination to supervise joint key projects./.