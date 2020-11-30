Politics Party leader chairs Central Military Commission meeting Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a Central Military Commission meeting on November 30 to approve a draft resolution on leadership in the implementation of military-defence tasks and Party building in 2021, and a report on the realisation of military-defence missions in 2020 and orientations and tasks for 2021.

Politics Vietnam-Laos annual meeting reviews border management Vietnam and Laos agreed to propose their governments allow the resumption of the clearance of goods at main and secondary border gates during the 30th annual border meeting in Vientiane on November 30.

Politics Corruption fight fruitful, wins over people’s support: symposium The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption held a symposium in Hanoi on November 28 to discuss the outcomes of corruption prevention and control during 2013-2020, especially since the beginning of the Party’s 12th tenure.