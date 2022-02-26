Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh made important proposals for the international community to achieve the goal of universal COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh made important proposals for the international community to achieve the goal of universal COVID-19 vaccination in his pre-recorded speech sent to the High-level thematic debate entitled “Galvanizing momentum for universal vaccination" of the UN General Assembly on February 25 (US time).



The Vietnamese Deputy PM emphasised the need to promote global-scale solutions, uphold international solidarity and cooperation; increase vaccine supply and help developing countries improve capacity of grassroots and preventive medicine systems; and strengthen cooperation in vaccine production and transfer of vaccine production technology to developing countries.



He welcomed the recent announcement of the World Health Organisation (WHO), that a number of developing countries, including Vietnam, were selected to receive mRNA vaccine technology transfer, saying that Vietnam will take advantage of this cooperation opportunity to contribute to international efforts to promoting universal vaccination.



Deputy PM Minh highlighted the significance of vaccination in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that with the motto of putting the health of the people first, Vietnam has conducted the largest vaccination campaign in history.



More than 190 million doses of vaccines have been administered to 97 percent of people aged 18 and above, and nearly 90 percent of children aged over 12 years in Vietnam, he said, adding that the country has been making necessary preparations to vaccine children aged 5-11.



The large-scale vaccination roll-out has helped Vietnam minimise the impact of the pandemic, and allowed the country to re-open society and the economy in a safe, flexible, and effective manner, and promote a recovery based on green and digital transformation, he noted.



He took the occasion to thank friends and partners around the world for providing vaccines, medical equipment and supplies to support Vietnam through the COVAX Facility and bilateral channels.



The UN General Assembly’s high-level meeting was held in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause negative health, economic and social impacts around the world. It aims to look into existing opportunities and challenges in producing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines on a global scale, and promote political commitments of the international community to achieve universal vaccination as soon as possible./.