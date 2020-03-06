Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh receives Russian deputy foreign minister
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on March 6 received First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov, who is in Hanoi to attend the 11th strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security between the two countries.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov (Photo: VNA)
The host official highly valued the maintenance of the strategic dialogue mechanism, which has created conditions for the countries to exchange information and assist each other in fulfilling their political tasks.
Voicing his delight at the fine development of the bilateral cooperation, Minh stressed that Vietnam attaches great importance to the long-standing cohesion and friendship between the two peoples. He also spoke highly of the role of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership in Vietnam’s foreign policy.
Deputy PM Minh emphasised that the countries’ close coordination in 2020, when numerous major events like the 70th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties and other big anniversaries, will greatly contribute to the enhancement of bilateral relations.
At the meeting, he expressed his hope that both sides will keep working closely together to solve difficulties and outstanding problems in a timely manner and promote new cooperation directions, thus bringing bilateral collaboration in all fields, from politics, defence – security, economy – trade and energy to people-to-people connections, on par with their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Vietnam and Russia should also continue coordinating closely at multilateral forums and sharing views on regional and international matters, including peace and security issues, especially when Vietnam is serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 and ASEAN Chair this year, he noted.
The host called on Russia to keep strengthening ties with ASEAN and bring into play its important role to actively contribute to regional and global peace and stability.
For his part, First Deputy Foreign Minister Titov affirmed that his country treasures the traditional cooperation and comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.
Russia supports and stands ready to work with Vietnam during the latter’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, he noted, adding that he hopes the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and ASEAN will bolster cooperation in the time ahead.
He said Russia will keep cooperating closely with Vietnam to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership in a substantive and dynamic manner in all spheres and join the Southeast Asian nation in contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world over./.