Politics Infographic Vietnam launches Level-2 Field Hospital No.3 The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.

Politics Defence ministry launches Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.

Politics Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), on Mach 4 called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to review its sanctions against South Sudan.

Politics Defence ministry launches Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.