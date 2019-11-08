Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received visiting Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek in Hanoi on November 8.



At the reception, Minh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to boost relations with traditional partners, including Slovenia, especially in the fields of trade and investment. He asked Slovenia to push the European Union (EU) and its members to ratify the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and EU- Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date so as to bring practical benefits to the signatories, thus helping further strengthen bilateral trade.



The official expressed gratitude to the guest for extending condolences on the death of 39 Vietnamese in the UK, and thanked Slovenia for supporting Vietnam to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.



Informing his host of the results of the second meeting of the inter-governmental committee on economic cooperation and trade between the two countries, the Slovenian minister stressed this is an important event that manifested resolve of the two sides in strengthening bilateral cooperation.



The guest spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and potential in the region, highlighted the importance of and voiced support for the early ratification of the two agreements.



On this occasion, the two sides agreed to further strengthen the exchange of delegations of all levels, to create favourable conditions for their businesses to cooperate and invest in the fields of their advantages and demand, and to closely cooperate and support each other at multilateral forums./.

