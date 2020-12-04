Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh welcomes Vice Foreign Minister of RoK
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 4 received Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Tae-ho, who is in Hanoi to attend the 8th Mekong - RoK Business Forum.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) meets with RoK Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho in Hanoi on December 4 (Photo: VNA)
The host welcomed his guest’s visit to Vietnam to co-organise the 8th Mekong - RoK Business Forum and a dialogue between Vietnamese localities and RoK enterprises.
Vietnam always treasures and wishes to develop cooperation with the RoK in all fields, Minh said, asking the two foreign ministries to further promote their role in enhancing bilateral connections as the countries will mark the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022.
Vice Foreign Minister Lee affirmed that Vietnam is a key partner of his country, and the RoK Government always wants to intensify the two countries’ relations and cooperation.
The RoK is ready to join Vietnam in concurrently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting socio-economic development, he added.
During the RoK delegation’s stay in Vietnam, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung had talks with his visiting counterpart.
Trung suggested the RoK step up development cooperation with Vietnamese localities, especially those in the Mekong Delta; increase investment in the sectors Vietnam has demand for, particularly high technology; and soon take substantive measures to address trade imbalance and facilitate Vietnamese agricultural products’ access to its market./.