Politics Vietnam, Japan bolster defence cooperation Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on December 4.

Politics Indonesian ambassador receives Friendship Order Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has been awarded with the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State for his contributions to the bilateral ties.

Politics Deputy PM receives RoK’s National Police Agency delegation Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on December 3 received a high-ranking delegation of the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong.

Politics Ethnic affairs – strategic, long-term, urgent task: top legislator The Party and State have consistently considered ethnic affairs a strategic, long-term and urgent task, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on December 3.