Health Field hospital opened in HCM City to cope with nCoV A specialised field hospital was put into service in Ho Chi Minh City on February 10 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Health HCM City determined to stem new coronavirus spread Ho Chi Minh City has vowed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus (nCoV) and that no one would die from the virus in the city, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem on February 9.