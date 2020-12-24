Deputy PM praises int’l integration results in politics, security, defence
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 24 appreciated international integration results in the fields of politics, security, and defence in 2020.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on December 24 appreciated international integration results in the fields of politics, security, and defence in 2020.
The Deputy PM, head of the inter-sectoral steering committee on international integration in the fields of politics, security, and defence, chaired a meeting in Hanoi to review the committee’s performance this year and launch its tasks for next year.
He praised the efforts by relevant ministries, departments and agencies in overcoming difficulties and turning challenges into opportunities, especially in the context of the complicated development of COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid, strong and unpredictable fluctuations in the world and regional situation.
They quickly adapted to the new situation; carry out foreign relations and international integration actively, flexibly and creatively; effectively implement online diplomacy, medical diplomacy and international cooperation on epidemic prevention, contributing to deepening relations with other countries and partners, he said.
Thanks to their endeavours, he continued, the country successfully fulfilled its roles as ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2020-2021, promoted cooperation and deep international integration in the fields of defence and security, and maintained sovereignty and territorial integrity, contributing to raising the prestige, role and position of Vietnam in the international arena.
As the international environment in 2021 will continue to see rapid, complicated and unpredictable changes, posing both challenges and opportunities, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh directed the committee to concretise the policy on international integration outlined in the documents of the 13th Party National Congress, and promote the pioneering role of foreign relations in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, making the most of external resources for national development.
Regarding the major tasks for next year, Minh asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to further promote forecasting and counselling work.
They should better adapt to the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to continue deepening relations with other countries and enhancing multilateral diplomacy, implement the results achieved during the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, and successfully fulfil the role of a UNSC non-permanent member, he said.
They also need to promote international cooperation in dealing with non-traditional security challenges such as epidemics, climate change, water security and cyber security.
In order to successfully fulfill the above tasks, ministries, departments and agencies should thoroughly grasp the documents of the 13th National Party Congress, increase efficiency of coordination mechanisms, and step up the training and capacity building for the contingent of officials engaged in integration work in the coming years, Minh concluded./.