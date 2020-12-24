Politics Vietnam excellent as ASEAN Chair despite pandemic: Japanese expert Vietnam successfully accomplished its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 in the context of COVID-19’s impact being beyond imagination, the Director of the Vietnam Economic Research Institute (VERI), Hiroyuki Moribe, has said.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese coast guards conduct joint patrol in Tonkin Gulf Vietnamese and Chinese coast guards on December 22-23 successfully conducted a joint patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin, contributing to building the waters of peace, stability and mutual beneficial cooperation.

Politics 76th founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Office in Venezuela have laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh monument in Caracas’ Simon Bolivar avenue to mark the 76th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – 2020).

Politics Infographic Personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress The personnel preparations for the 13th national party congress have been carried out carefully through 12th-tenure Party Central Committee's sessions.