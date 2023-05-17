Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 13th Party Central Committee concludes mid-term meeting The 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up the mid-term meeting on May 17 morning after two and a half days of working.

Politics Vietnam values fortifying good neighbourliness with Cambodia Vietnam always values and prioritises the fortification of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, said on May 16 while hosting a visiting delegation from the Cambodian Military History Institute.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.