Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam received members of the Australia Vietnam Young Leadership Dialogue (AVYLD) in Hanoi on May 27.



At the meeting, the Deputy PM spoke highly of the dialogue’s activities, saying they contribute to the Vietnam-Australia friendship and cooperation, especially since the bilateral relations were officially upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2018.



He also expressed his hope that the second AVYLD, slated for May 26-30 in Hanoi under the theme “Beyond 2019: creating a sustainable future together”, will be a success.



Noting opportunities brought by the rapid development of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Dam said that last year, Vietnam launched a project to build a digital system to store general knowledge in a bid to promote Vietnamese people’s awareness and fondness for online learning.



The project draws the participation of various firms in the information and technology (IT) sector, teachers, and intellectuals, he added, voicing his hope that members of the AVYLD will proactively take part in the project.



The AVYLD is a transnational non-profit initiative that was endorsed by the Australian government through the ASEAN-Australia Council and other partners. The dialogue is designed to nurture relationships, promote engagement, and incubate collaboration between Australian and Vietnamese young leaders from a broad spectrum of society.



The first AVYLD was held in Sydney, Australia in May 2017, involving around 20 delegates aged 25-35 from Australia and Vietnam, along with various speakers and partners from diverse sectors, including business, education, policy, non-for-profit, and the arts. –VNA