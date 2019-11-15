Deputy PM receives CEO of US energy company
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 15 for Scott Kicker, Founder and CEO of the US-based Gen X Energy Company, which is exploring a liquefied natural gas project worth over 6 billion USD in Vietnam.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) and CEO of Gen X Energy Company Scott Kicker (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 15 for Scott Kicker, Founder and CEO of the US-based Gen X Energy Company, which is exploring a liquefied natural gas project worth over 6 billion USD in Vietnam.
The Deputy PM Dung said the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership is growing bilaterally, regionally and globally, of which trade and investment ties have become an important foundation and driving force.
In the energy field, both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and joined a number of cooperation mechanisms and dialogues to enhance bilateral ties.
Vietnam considers the US one of the top important partners, he said.
With the goal of ensuring energy security in sustainable manner, Vietnam is reviewing supply and demand, restructuring power source by diversifying materials for power production, he said, adding that apart from developing renewable energy, Vietnam will develop energy sources from natural gas to replace others.
He proposed the company to continue working closely with Vietnamese partners and agencies concerned to prepare for the project in line with the law.
Kicker, for his part, affirmed that with the government and PM’s determination, Vietnam’s business environment will become attractive to major and experienced investors, especially those working in energy.
He hailed the government’s measures to develop clean and eco-friendly energies for the goal of ensuring power sufficiency for the whole economy.
The guest vowed to work closely with Vietnamese partners, ministries and agencies to soon launch the project./.
The Deputy PM Dung said the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership is growing bilaterally, regionally and globally, of which trade and investment ties have become an important foundation and driving force.
In the energy field, both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and joined a number of cooperation mechanisms and dialogues to enhance bilateral ties.
Vietnam considers the US one of the top important partners, he said.
With the goal of ensuring energy security in sustainable manner, Vietnam is reviewing supply and demand, restructuring power source by diversifying materials for power production, he said, adding that apart from developing renewable energy, Vietnam will develop energy sources from natural gas to replace others.
He proposed the company to continue working closely with Vietnamese partners and agencies concerned to prepare for the project in line with the law.
Kicker, for his part, affirmed that with the government and PM’s determination, Vietnam’s business environment will become attractive to major and experienced investors, especially those working in energy.
He hailed the government’s measures to develop clean and eco-friendly energies for the goal of ensuring power sufficiency for the whole economy.
The guest vowed to work closely with Vietnamese partners, ministries and agencies to soon launch the project./.