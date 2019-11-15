Politics HCM City leader welcomes Hessen Parliament President Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan hosted President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein in the southern city on November 14.

Politics 19th working day of 14th NA’s eighth session The 14th National Assembly’s eighth session began its 19th working day in Hanoi on November 14 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Vietnam, Myanmar hold deputy ministerial-level political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Permanent Secretary of the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs Soe Han co-chaired the eighth annual political consultation at the deputy ministerial level in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics Kazakhstan’s lower house chairman visits Hanoi University Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, visited Hanoi University on November 14 as part of his ongoing official visit to Vietnam.