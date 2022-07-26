Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 27.

Politics Quang Nam urged to be model for tourism recovery, development National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on July 27 that he hopes Quang Nam province, which is hosting Visit Vietnam Year 2022, will become a model for tourism development and recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam holds special position in US’s Indo-Pacific strategy: diplomat Vietnam holds a special position in the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy, affirmed Marie C. Damour, outgoing US Consult General to Ho Chi Minh City, as she came to bid farewell to Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, on July 26.

Politics Vietnam, Russia exchange greetings on 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged messages of greetings on July 27 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership./.