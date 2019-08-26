Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (R) receives President of the People’s Supreme Court of Cuba Rubén Remigio Ferro in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 26 for President of the People’s Supreme Court of Cuba Rubén Remigio Ferro, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.Binh said the Vietnam-Cuba cooperation and friendship are special, profound and faithful relations that have been increasingly tightened.The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people always keep in mind the great support and wholehearted assistance from the Communist Party of Cuba and the Cuban people throughout history, he noted.The Deputy PM added that Vietnam always advocates the Caribbean nation’s just struggle and firmly believes that the updating of Cuba’s socio-economic model will open up a new development stage for the sake of the Cuban people.For his part, Ferro said the relations with the Vietnamese Party and people are of utmost importance to Cuba.He noted Cuba has just had a new constitution. Its judicial sector is learning useful experience from Vietnam, and it hopes to receive more assistance from Vietnamese experts in the time ahead, he added.Binh expressed his hope that constitutional changes in Cuba will help the country soon attain the targets of the path to socialism, promote foreign investment, change the economic structure and modernise society.Leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State always strongly support the two court systems’ cooperation, on which a memorandum of understanding was signed in September 2013, he said, noting that the expansion of this partnership to local courts has helped strengthen overall relations and meet the Vietnamese and Cuban provincial-level courts’ demand for judicial and legal information sharing.Vietnam is ready to share its experience, both successes and failures, in this field with Cuba to help the latter soon obtain its reform targets, the Deputy PM emphasised.-VNA