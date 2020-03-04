Deputy PM receives Singaporean energy firm’s leader
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on March 3 hosted a reception for Paul Blakeley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone Energy Inc. - a Singapore-based multinational energy firm.
Jadestone Energy is the parent company of Mitra Energy – which has been operating eight oil projects offshore and in the mainland of Vietnam.
Deputy PM Dung affirmed that Vietnam always welcomes and creates the most favourable conditions for international investors to expand production and business in the country.
To meet Vietnam’s energy need for economic development and energy security, Vietnam encourages enterprises with financial strength and technical experience to participate in developing oil and gas projects, he said.
He highly appreciated Jadestone Energy's commitment to invest and expand production, and asked the firm to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) to soon complete necessary procedures for its investment projects.
For his part, Blakeley thanked the Government, ministries and sectors of Vietnam for their support for his firm, adding that Vietnam’s preferential policies for attracting investment, and improvements of business environment have encouraged international investors to expand their operation in the country.
He congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic development achievements in recent years, affirming that this is a favourable condition for companies like Jadestone Energy to expand investment and production in the Southeast Asian nation.
Jadestone Energy wants to expand investment in oil and gas exploration and exploitation in existing oil fields, and cooperate with Vietnamese partners in developing new offshore projects in the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, and in the mainland of Vietnam, Blakeley said./.