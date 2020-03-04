Business PM instructs giving maximum assistance to production, business amid COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Government to provide the maximum possible assistance to production and business activities in the context of complicated impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Equitisation vital for stock market growth The successful equitisation and capital divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) would create benefits that boosted the stock market and business performance, experts have said.

Business HCM City’s first metro line will have trial run in third quarter HCM City plans to launch a trial run of the first metro line section between Binh Thai intersection and Long Binh Depot in District 9 in the third quarter of this year.