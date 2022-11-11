Deputy PM receives Swiss business delegation
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception for a Swiss business delegation led by Andreas Gerber, head of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Business Switzerland, in Hanoi on November 11.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) shakes hands with a member of the Swiss business delegation (Photo: VNA)
The Deputy PM affirmed that the Vietnamese government always attaches importance to promoting trade and investment cooperation with important economic partners in Europe, including Switzerland, and creates favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including Switzerland, to expand operations in Vietnam.
He suggest Gerber and the delegation support and accelerate the conclusion of negotiations and the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and and EFTA states (comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), thus opening up cooperation opportunities for both sides.
For his part, Gerber spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in macroeconomic policy management, saying that this is an important basis for Swiss businesses to decide their long-term investment in Vietnam.
Credit Suisse's representative pledged to support and provide new financial services in Vietnam, and called on international investors to promote business and investment with the Southeast Asian nation.
The Swiss guests expressed their belief in potential and opportunities for Vietnam and Switzerland to expand cooperation in the coming time, affirming that they will focus their investment in areas where Switzerland has strengths and Vietnam needs, such as green finance and green growth./.