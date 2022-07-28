Deputy PM requests quicker disbursement of socio-economic recovery packages
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has ordered the acceleration of the disbursement of financial packages serving the socio-economic recovery programme, particularly rent subsidy for workers as well as support in terms of interest rate for firms and cooperatives.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
At the first meeting of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the socio-economic recovery programme, Khai, who heads the committee, said only 19 days after the approval of the National Assembly’s Resolution 43 on fiscal and monetary policies supporting socio-economic recovery and development programme, the Government issued Resolution 11 on the programme.
He noted the rapid implementation of some support measures such as tax and fee reduction, but several others are lagging behind.
While about 48 trillion VND (2.05 billion USD) has so far been disbursed under the programme and an one-year tax reduction package worth 64 trillion VND is likely to be completed by the end of this year, more drastic actions are needed in rolling out the rent support for workers and 2 percent interest support for enterprises and cooperatives, the Deputy PM said.
He requested relevant ministries to soon complete necessary mechanisms and policies, especially regulations related to bidding and decentralisation, to facilitate capital disbursement under the programme. /.