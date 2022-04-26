Deputy PM requests settlement of obstacles related to entry, exit procedures
Passengers handle procedures at an airport in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged the Ministry of Health to promulgate detailed guidance on medical conditions related to COVID-19 prevention and control for foreigners to enter Vietnam within April 26.
The Government Office has issued a notice conveying Dam’s instructions, in which he asked the ministry to promptly deal with shortcomings on health declaration when conducting entry and exit procedures.
The detailed guidance should be posted on the Health Ministry’s website and sent to the Ministries of Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Transport, and Information and Communications and relevant ministries and agencies to inform those entering Vietnam.
The Health Ministry was required to review online health declaration apps to ensure they provide specific guidance.
The Deputy PM also requested the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and agencies to send working delegations to localities with international airports for timely guidance and removal of obstacles in immigration procedures and to have a response plan in case they have not yet made medical declarations before their entry or right at the airport, so as to minimise congestion at airports./.