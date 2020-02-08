Society Young people in HCM City call on peers to donate blood Hundreds of young people in Ho Chi Minh City are calling on their friends via social media and others to visit the Blood Transfusion Haematology Hospital and Humanitarian Blood Donation Centre to donate blood to address a shortage amid the ongoing public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

Society Civil servants spend weekends assisting local residents When we talk about weekends, we might think about getting away or a cozy family gathering. However, civil servants in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province have a different way of spending their weekends.

Society Vietnamese community in Czech Republic helps fire victims Representatives of Vietnamese associations and societies in the Czech Republic on February 7 handed nearly 252,100 koruna (about 10,000 EUR) over to the administration of Vejprty to help victims of a fire at the support centre for the handicapped in the city.

Society nCoV outbreak forces Vietnamese, Chinese border resident exchange reschedule The exchange between Vietnamese and Chinese border residents, initially scheduled on February 10, is set to take place later this month due to impact of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).