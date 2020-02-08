Deputy PM stresses importance of community-based isolation in nCoV fight
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has stressed the importance of the community-based isolation as a measure to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that is threatening to spread further.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has stressed the importance of the community-based isolation as a measure to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that is threatening to spread further.
During a meeting in Hanoi on February 7 of the national steering committee on the fight against the epidemic, Dam, who is head of the committee, also ordered ministries, sectors and local administrations to take an active part in the fight and strengthen preventive measures in face of the new and complicated developments.
Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said the ministry has issued additional guidance on the isolation in concentrated areas, accommodation facilities, households and medical establishments. It is also trying to meet the requirement for rapid tests so as to provide a better service to the fight.
For his part, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Tran Quoc Hung said the schooling of pupil and students should be resumed under the tight and concrete control in each locality. Classrooms and equipment should be well ventilated and sterilised on the two days before the resumption and the work repeated during the subsequent weekend, he said./.
